Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains on positive trading day

The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹166.45 and a close price of ₹167. The stock reached a high of ₹168.4 and a low of ₹164.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹34,746.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹199.35, while the 52-week low was ₹35.6. On the BSE, a total of 1,002,854 shares were traded.

