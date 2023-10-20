Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 166.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 166.45 and a close price of 167. The stock reached a high of 168.4 and a low of 164.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at 34,746.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 199.35, while the 52-week low was 35.6. On the BSE, a total of 1,002,854 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 167.75 and a high of 172.65.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹169.25, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹166.65

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is 169.25. The stock has experienced a 1.56% increase, with a net change of 2.6 points.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months33.4%
6 Months116.28%
YTD144.32%
1 Year350.07%
20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.4, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹166.65

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at 170.4, representing a 2.25% increase. This translates to a net change of 3.75.

20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹167

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.65 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the value has decreased by 0.35. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹167 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,002,854 shares. The closing price for the stock was 167.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.