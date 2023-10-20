Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains on positive trading day

The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹166.45 and a close price of ₹167. The stock reached a high of ₹168.4 and a low of ₹164.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹34,746.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹199.35, while the 52-week low was ₹35.6. On the BSE, a total of 1,002,854 shares were traded.
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹167.75 and a high of ₹172.65.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is ₹169.25. The stock has experienced a 1.56% increase, with a net change of 2.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|33.4%
|6 Months
|116.28%
|YTD
|144.32%
|1 Year
|350.07%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at ₹170.4, representing a 2.25% increase. This translates to a net change of ₹3.75.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.65 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the value has decreased by ₹0.35. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,002,854 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹167.
