Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 172.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam, the stock opened at 187.25 and closed at 183.8. The high for the day was 187.5 and the low was 170. The market capitalization for the company is 35,945.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,737,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 165.55 and a high of 176.50 today.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹173.1, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹172.4

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that the stock price is 173.1. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7 units.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months-0.24%
6 Months39.01%
YTD152.16%
1 Year133.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹168.3, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹172.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 168.3. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.1, indicating a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹183.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 1,737,349 shares. The closing price for the stock was 183.8.

