Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam, the stock opened at ₹187.25 and closed at ₹183.8. The high for the day was ₹187.5 and the low was ₹170. The market capitalization for the company is ₹35,945.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,737,349 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹165.55 and a high of ₹176.50 today.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that the stock price is ₹173.1. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|-0.24%
|6 Months
|39.01%
|YTD
|152.16%
|1 Year
|133.99%
The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹168.3. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.1, indicating a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 1,737,349 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹183.8.
