Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹269.15, a close price of ₹266.15, a high of ₹269.3, and a low of ₹261.5. The market capitalization was at ₹55,711.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹345.6 and the 52-week low was ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,113,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.