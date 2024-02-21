Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 266.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 269.15, a close price of 266.15, a high of 269.3, and a low of 261.5. The market capitalization was at 55,711.74 crore. The 52-week high was 345.6 and the 52-week low was 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,113,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹266.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,113,890 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 266.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!