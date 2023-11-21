Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum with positive trading

Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 164.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) was 167.85 and the close price was 166.95. The highest price reached during the day was 169.55, while the lowest price was 164. The market capitalization for RVNL is currently at 34,340.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 49.85. The BSE volume for RVNL shares on that day was 1,861,326.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹168.2, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹164.7

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at 168.2, representing a percentage change of 2.13. The net change in the stock price is 3.5.

21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam had a low price of 165.25 and a high price of 171 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹169.2, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹164.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 169.2, with a percent change of 2.73 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock has increased by 2.73% from its previous value and has gained 4.5 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.94%
3 Months31.4%
6 Months42.11%
YTD141.32%
1 Year160.6%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹164.7, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹166.95

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 164.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.25.

21 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,861,326. The closing price for the stock was 166.95.

