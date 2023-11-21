Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum with positive trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) was ₹167.85 and the close price was ₹166.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹169.55, while the lowest price was ₹164. The market capitalization for RVNL is currently at ₹34,340.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹49.85. The BSE volume for RVNL shares on that day was 1,861,326.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at ₹168.2, representing a percentage change of 2.13. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.5.
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam had a low price of ₹165.25 and a high price of ₹171 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹169.2, with a percent change of 2.73 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock has increased by 2.73% from its previous value and has gained 4.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.94%
|3 Months
|31.4%
|6 Months
|42.11%
|YTD
|141.32%
|1 Year
|160.6%
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹164.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.25.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,861,326. The closing price for the stock was ₹166.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!