Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 172.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 169.7 and closed at 172.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 178.1 and a low of 165.55 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is 36,967.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 3,097,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹177.3, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹172.4

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is at 177.3. There has been a 2.84 percent change in the stock price, which represents a net change of 4.9.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹172.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had a volume of 3,097,296 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for RVNL was 172.4 per share.

