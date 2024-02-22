Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 267.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 269.45 and closed at 267.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 273.5, while the low was 259. The market capitalization stood at 54,325.2 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 345.6 and 56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,010,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹260.55, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹267.2

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 260.55, with a percent change of -2.49 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹267.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam BSE had a trading volume of 1,010,060 shares with a closing price of 267.2.

