 Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 291.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price TodayPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was 302.4, while the close price was 291.6. The stock had a high of 320.75 and a low of 300.6. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at 66,877.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 292.4, and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,513,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services5410.020.80.395567.853218.057092.9
Oberoi Realty1500.1-18.35-1.211586.15790.0554543.97
Rail Vikas Nigam320.7529.1510.0292.456.1566877.02
Phoenix Mills2499.95-62.35-2.432673.751186.4544651.34
IRB Infrastructure Developers49.241.984.1948.2422.5629736.04
22 Jan 2024, 11:19:32 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6

Rail Vikas Nigam stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a rise of 10% and a net change of 29.15. The current stock price stands at 320.75.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 300.6, while the high price reached 320.75.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6

Rail Vikas Nigam stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 10 and a net change of 29.15. The current price of the stock is 320.75. This data suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock and investors have gained from this increase.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services5410.020.80.395567.853218.057092.9
Oberoi Realty1500.1-18.35-1.211586.15790.0554543.97
Rail Vikas Nigam320.7529.1510.0292.456.1566877.02
Phoenix Mills2499.95-62.35-2.432673.751186.4544651.34
IRB Infrastructure Developers49.241.984.1948.2422.5629736.04
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam had a low price of 300.6 and a high price of 320.75 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:37 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:48 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 320.75, with a 10% increase in value. This means that the stock has gained 29.15 points.

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week43.3%
3 Months57.93%
6 Months113.14%
YTD60.42%
1 Year277.27%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07:11 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 10% with a net change of 29.15. The current stock price is 320.75.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹291.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a trading volume of 6,513,483 shares. The closing price for the stock was 291.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App