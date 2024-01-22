Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was ₹302.4, while the close price was ₹291.6. The stock had a high of ₹320.75 and a low of ₹300.6. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at ₹66,877.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹292.4, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,513,483 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Technology Services
|5410.0
|20.8
|0.39
|5567.85
|3218.0
|57092.9
|Oberoi Realty
|1500.1
|-18.35
|-1.21
|1586.15
|790.05
|54543.97
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|320.75
|29.15
|10.0
|292.4
|56.15
|66877.02
|Phoenix Mills
|2499.95
|-62.35
|-2.43
|2673.75
|1186.45
|44651.34
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|49.24
|1.98
|4.19
|48.24
|22.56
|29736.04
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6
Rail Vikas Nigam stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a rise of 10% and a net change of ₹29.15. The current stock price stands at ₹320.75.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹300.6, while the high price reached ₹320.75.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6
Rail Vikas Nigam stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 10 and a net change of 29.15. The current price of the stock is ₹320.75. This data suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock and investors have gained from this increase.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam had a low price of ₹300.6 and a high price of ₹320.75 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹320.75, with a 10% increase in value. This means that the stock has gained 29.15 points.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|43.3%
|3 Months
|57.93%
|6 Months
|113.14%
|YTD
|60.42%
|1 Year
|277.27%
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹320.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹291.6
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 10% with a net change of ₹29.15. The current stock price is ₹320.75.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹291.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a trading volume of 6,513,483 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹291.6.
