Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was ₹302.4, while the close price was ₹291.6. The stock had a high of ₹320.75 and a low of ₹300.6. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at ₹66,877.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹292.4, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,513,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.