Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 164.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 165.8 and closed at 164.7. The stock reached a high of 171 and a low of 165.25. The market capitalization of the company is 34,788.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,336,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹164.7 on last trading day

