Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹165.8 and closed at ₹164.7. The stock reached a high of ₹171 and a low of ₹165.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,788.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,336,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹164.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 2,336,329 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹164.7.