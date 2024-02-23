Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹260.55 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹261.45. The stock reached a high of ₹263 and a low of ₹253.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,533.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹56.15. The BSE trading volume was 1,716,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.