Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 260.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at 260.55 on the last trading day with an open price of 261.45. The stock reached a high of 263 and a low of 253.35. The market capitalization stood at 54,533.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 345.6 and a low of 56.15. The BSE trading volume was 1,716,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹260.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam BSE had a trading volume of 1,716,123 shares with a closing price of 260.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!