Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 291.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 302.4 and closed at 291.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 320.75, while the lowest price was 300.6. The company's market capitalization is 66,877.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 292.4, and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,513,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹291.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,513,483. The closing price for the shares was 291.6.

