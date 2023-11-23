Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) opened at ₹168.25 and closed at ₹166.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹168.25 and a low of ₹163.75 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹34,590.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL was 478,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.