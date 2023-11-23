Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 166.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) opened at 168.25 and closed at 166.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 168.25 and a low of 163.75 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is 34,590.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL was 478,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 478,879. The closing price for the shares was 166.85.

