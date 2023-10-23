Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Negative Trading Trend

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹168.75 and closed at ₹166.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹172.65, while the low was ₹166.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹35,090.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹35.6. The stock had a trading volume of 762,602 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 167.66 10 Days 166.31 20 Days 167.70 50 Days 152.76 100 Days 138.01 300 Days 109.17

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low price of ₹159.55 and a high price of ₹169.25 for the current day.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4276.2 -34.7 -0.8 4859.75 3218.0 45127.67 Oberoi Realty 1090.4 -9.1 -0.83 1206.0 790.05 39647.19 Rail Vikas Nigam 162.35 -5.95 -3.54 199.35 35.6 33850.3 Phoenix Mills 1825.0 -30.15 -1.63 2059.0 1186.45 32596.13 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.98 -2.19 -6.23 37.0 21.51 19916.62

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹162.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹168.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹162.3. There has been a percent change of -3.57, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam News

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹164.1, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹168.3 The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹164.1 with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 2.5% and the actual value has decreased by 4.2.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.15% 3 Months 25.55% 6 Months 117.1% YTD 146.52% 1 Year 370.63%

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a volume of 762,602 shares and closed at a price of ₹166.65.