Mon Oct 23 2023 14:09:30
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Negative Trading Trend

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.81 %. The stock closed at 168.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas NigamPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 168.75 and closed at 166.65. The stock's high for the day was 172.65, while the low was 166.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at 35,090.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 35.6. The stock had a trading volume of 762,602 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:48:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.2, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 4.81% or 8.1. The current stock price is 160.2.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36:46 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days167.66
10 Days166.31
20 Days167.70
50 Days152.76
100 Days138.01
300 Days109.17
23 Oct 2023, 01:19:01 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low price of 159.55 and a high price of 169.25 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13:04 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.5, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that its price is 160.5. There has been a percent change of -4.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price. This data implies that RVNL's stock has experienced a negative movement in recent trading.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:58 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:10 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4276.2-34.7-0.84859.753218.045127.67
Oberoi Realty1090.4-9.1-0.831206.0790.0539647.19
Rail Vikas Nigam162.35-5.95-3.54199.3535.633850.3
Phoenix Mills1825.0-30.15-1.632059.01186.4532596.13
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.98-2.19-6.2337.021.5119916.62
23 Oct 2023, 12:34:08 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹162.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 162.3. There has been a percent change of -3.57, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam News

23 Oct 2023, 12:19:17 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 161.55, while the high price reached 169.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:46:52 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹161.65, down -3.95% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 3.95% or 6.65. The current stock price is 161.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4289.85-21.05-0.494859.753218.045271.72
Oberoi Realty1084.3-15.2-1.381206.0790.0539425.39
Rail Vikas Nigam162.45-5.85-3.48199.3535.633871.15
Phoenix Mills1825.85-29.3-1.582059.01186.4532611.32
IRB Infrastructure Developers33.05-2.12-6.0337.021.5119958.89
23 Oct 2023, 11:15:29 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 161.55 and the high price was 169.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹164.1, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 164.1 with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 2.5% and the actual value has decreased by 4.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹163.55, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 163.55, with a percent change of -2.82 and a net change of -4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the company's performance.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4280.35-30.55-0.714859.753218.045171.46
Oberoi Realty1093.95-5.55-0.51206.0790.0539776.27
Rail Vikas Nigam163.85-4.45-2.64199.3535.634163.05
Phoenix Mills1831.7-23.45-1.262059.01186.4532715.8
IRB Infrastructure Developers33.34-1.83-5.237.021.5120134.03
23 Oct 2023, 10:29:30 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of 161.55 and a high price of 169.25 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.15, with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.28% and has fallen by 2.15 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:43:43 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months25.55%
6 Months117.1%
YTD146.52%
1 Year370.63%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.8, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹168.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently trading at 166.8, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and by 1.5 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05:00 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a volume of 762,602 shares and closed at a price of 166.65.

