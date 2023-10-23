Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Negative Trading Trend

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹168.75 and closed at ₹166.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹172.65, while the low was ₹166.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹35,090.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹35.6. The stock had a trading volume of 762,602 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 4.81% or ₹8.1. The current stock price is ₹160.2.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|167.66
|10 Days
|166.31
|20 Days
|167.70
|50 Days
|152.76
|100 Days
|138.01
|300 Days
|109.17
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low price of ₹159.55 and a high price of ₹169.25 for the current day.
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that its price is ₹160.5. There has been a percent change of -4.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price. This data implies that RVNL's stock has experienced a negative movement in recent trading.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Technology Services
|4276.2
|-34.7
|-0.8
|4859.75
|3218.0
|45127.67
|Oberoi Realty
|1090.4
|-9.1
|-0.83
|1206.0
|790.05
|39647.19
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|162.35
|-5.95
|-3.54
|199.35
|35.6
|33850.3
|Phoenix Mills
|1825.0
|-30.15
|-1.63
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32596.13
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.98
|-2.19
|-6.23
|37.0
|21.51
|19916.62
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹162.3. There has been a percent change of -3.57, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹161.55, while the high price reached ₹169.25.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.15, with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.28% and has fallen by 2.15 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|25.55%
|6 Months
|117.1%
|YTD
|146.52%
|1 Year
|370.63%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently trading at ₹166.8, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and by ₹1.5 in value.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a volume of 762,602 shares and closed at a price of ₹166.65.
