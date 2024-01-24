Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was ₹332.7, and the close price was ₹320.75. The stock reached a high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹288.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹60,246.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹292.4, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 11,990,664 shares.

