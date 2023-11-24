Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 165.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of 166.05 and a close price of 165.90 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 168 and a low of 165.55. The market capitalization of RVNL is 34,757.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 969,838 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.27%
3 Months32.05%
6 Months45.23%
YTD144.4%
1 Year161.44%
24 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹165.9

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

24 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹165.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 969,838 shares. The closing price for the stock was 165.9.

