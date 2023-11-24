Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of ₹166.05 and a close price of ₹165.90 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹168 and a low of ₹165.55. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹34,757.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 969,838 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.