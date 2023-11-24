Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of ₹166.05 and a close price of ₹165.90 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹168 and a low of ₹165.55. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹34,757.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 969,838 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.27%
|3 Months
|32.05%
|6 Months
|45.23%
|YTD
|144.4%
|1 Year
|161.44%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 969,838 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹165.9.
