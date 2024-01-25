Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 288.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 288.7 and closed at 288.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 305 and a low of 265.25. The market capitalization of RVNL is 62,289.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 292.4, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares was 6,345,904.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹298.75, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹288.95

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.39%, resulting in a net change of 9.8 points. The current price of the stock is 298.75.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹288.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 6,345,904 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 288.95.

