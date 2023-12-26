Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 176.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) on the last day was 178.75 for the opening price and 177.3 for the closing price. The highest price of the day was 178.75 and the lowest price was 175. The market capitalization of RVNL is 36,873.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL was 630,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹177.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹176.85

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 177.4, showing a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-1.58%
6 Months46.02%
YTD159.19%
1 Year166.22%
26 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹178.35, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹176.85

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is at 178.35. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹177.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Rail Vikas Nigam on BSE was 630,836 shares, and the closing price was 177.3.

