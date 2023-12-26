Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) on the last day was ₹178.75 for the opening price and ₹177.3 for the closing price. The highest price of the day was ₹178.75 and the lowest price was ₹175. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹36,873.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL was 630,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.