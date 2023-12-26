Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) on the last day was ₹178.75 for the opening price and ₹177.3 for the closing price. The highest price of the day was ₹178.75 and the lowest price was ₹175. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹36,873.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL was 630,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹177.4, showing a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-1.58%
|6 Months
|46.02%
|YTD
|159.19%
|1 Year
|166.22%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is at ₹178.35. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, the volume of Rail Vikas Nigam on BSE was 630,836 shares, and the closing price was ₹177.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!