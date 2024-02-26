Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 261.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 264.35 and closed at 261.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 271.85 and the low was 263.3. The market capitalization stands at 55,200.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,876,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹264.75, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹261.55

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 264.75, with a percent change of 1.22% and a net change of 3.2.

26 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹261.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam BSE had a trading volume of 1,876,408 shares with a closing price of 261.55.

