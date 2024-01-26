Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300.35 and closed at ₹298.75. The stock reached a high of ₹309.7 and a low of ₹298.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,988.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹292.4 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,834,283 shares.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹302.1, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% from the previous trading day and has seen a net increase of 3.35 points.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were 1,834,283 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹298.75.
