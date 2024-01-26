Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 298.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 300.35 and closed at 298.75. The stock reached a high of 309.7 and a low of 298.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 62,988.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 292.4 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,834,283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹302.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹298.75

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 302.1, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% from the previous trading day and has seen a net increase of 3.35 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were 1,834,283 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 298.75.

