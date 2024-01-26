Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300.35 and closed at ₹298.75. The stock reached a high of ₹309.7 and a low of ₹298.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,988.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹292.4 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,834,283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.