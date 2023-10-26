Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹158.05 and closed at ₹157.55. The stock had a high of ₹162.4 and a low of ₹147.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,546.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹36.4. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,068 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3 Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹151.5. There was a small percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹151.3.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4138.5 -71.55 -1.7 4859.75 3218.0 43674.49 Oberoi Realty 1069.85 -13.05 -1.21 1206.0 790.05 38899.99 Rail Vikas Nigam 151.5 0.2 0.13 199.35 36.4 31588.05 Phoenix Mills 1725.0 -68.25 -3.81 2059.0 1186.45 30810.04 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.27 -0.25 -0.77 37.0 22.56 19487.85

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of ₹142.1 and a high price of ₹152.9 on the current day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is ₹38.90 and the 52 week high price is ₹199.25.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹152.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹152.2, with a percent change of 0.59% and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4158.45 -51.6 -1.23 4859.75 3218.0 43885.03 Oberoi Realty 1066.8 -16.1 -1.49 1206.0 790.05 38789.09 Rail Vikas Nigam 148.8 -2.5 -1.65 199.35 36.4 31025.1 Phoenix Mills 1766.35 -26.9 -1.5 2059.0 1186.45 31548.59 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.25 -0.27 -0.83 37.0 22.56 19475.77

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹146.95, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹146.95. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.35 in the stock price.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹142.1 and a high of ₹149.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹146.45, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹146.45. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.85.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 165.97 10 Days 165.95 20 Days 167.23 50 Days 153.37 100 Days 138.43 300 Days 110.07

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹147.3, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 2.64% or ₹4, resulting in a current price of ₹147.3.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹142.1, while the high price reached ₹149.

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates RAIL VIKAS NIGAM More Information

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹145.95, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹145.95. There has been a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4137.85 -72.2 -1.71 4859.75 3218.0 43667.63 Oberoi Realty 1059.05 -23.85 -2.2 1206.0 790.05 38507.3 Rail Vikas Nigam 145.7 -5.6 -3.7 199.35 36.4 30378.74 Phoenix Mills 1767.25 -26.0 -1.45 2059.0 1186.45 31564.67 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.13 -0.39 -1.2 37.0 22.56 19403.31

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam's stock is ₹142.1, while the high price is ₹149.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹145.4, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹145.4. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 3.9%, resulting in a net change of -5.9.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4129.95 -80.1 -1.9 4859.75 3218.0 43584.26 Oberoi Realty 1054.4 -28.5 -2.63 1206.0 790.05 38338.22 Rail Vikas Nigam 143.65 -7.65 -5.06 199.35 36.4 29951.31 Phoenix Mills 1765.35 -27.9 -1.56 2059.0 1186.45 31530.73 IRB Infrastructure Developers 31.8 -0.72 -2.21 37.0 22.56 19204.02

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹142.1 and a high of ₹149.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹143.5, down -5.16% from yesterday's ₹151.3 Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock has experienced a significant decline as the price dropped by 5.16% or ₹7.8. The stock is currently priced at ₹143.5. This decline in stock price indicates a negative sentiment among investors.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹144.75, down -4.33% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a decrease of 4.33% with a net change of -6.55. The current stock price is ₹144.75.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap L&T Technology Services 4127.05 -83.0 -1.97 4859.75 3218.0 43553.65 Oberoi Realty 1065.0 -17.9 -1.65 1206.0 790.05 38723.64 Rail Vikas Nigam 144.85 -6.45 -4.26 199.35 36.4 30201.52 Phoenix Mills 1763.25 -30.0 -1.67 2059.0 1186.45 31493.22 IRB Infrastructure Developers 31.56 -0.96 -2.95 37.0 22.56 19059.08

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range Today, Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price was ₹142.1 and its high price was ₹149.

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates RAIL VIKAS NIGAM More Information

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -11.27% 3 Months 17.26% 6 Months 44.3% YTD 121.47% 1 Year 283.14%

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹143.2, down -5.35% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹143.2, with a percent change of -5.35 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value, with a significant drop of 8.1 points. Investors should be cautious about this downward trend.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹149, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹151.3 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹149, which represents a percent change of -1.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.52% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹157.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,263,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹157.55.