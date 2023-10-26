comScore
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's 151.3
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 151.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas NigamPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 158.05 and closed at 157.55. The stock had a high of 162.4 and a low of 147.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 31,546.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 36.4. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,068 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:36:24 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3

Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 151.5. There was a small percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2 compared to the previous day's closing price of 151.3.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27:00 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4138.5-71.55-1.74859.753218.043674.49
Oberoi Realty1069.85-13.05-1.211206.0790.0538899.99
Rail Vikas Nigam151.50.20.13199.3536.431588.05
Phoenix Mills1725.0-68.25-3.812059.01186.4530810.04
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.27-0.25-0.7737.022.5619487.85
26 Oct 2023, 05:43:15 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of 142.1 and a high price of 152.9 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20:31 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 38.90 and the 52 week high price is 199.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00:06 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹152.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 152.2, with a percent change of 0.59% and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:33 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4158.45-51.6-1.234859.753218.043885.03
Oberoi Realty1066.8-16.1-1.491206.0790.0538789.09
Rail Vikas Nigam148.8-2.5-1.65199.3536.431025.1
Phoenix Mills1766.35-26.9-1.52059.01186.4531548.59
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.25-0.27-0.8337.022.5619475.77
26 Oct 2023, 02:27:15 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹146.95, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 146.95. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of 4.35 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:00 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 142.1 and a high of 149.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹146.45, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 146.45. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, which means the stock has decreased by 4.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:30:46 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days165.97
10 Days165.95
20 Days167.23
50 Days153.37
100 Days138.43
300 Days110.07
26 Oct 2023, 01:17:11 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹147.3, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 2.64% or 4, resulting in a current price of 147.3.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:04 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 142.1, while the high price reached 149.

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:39 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹145.95, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 145.95. There has been a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41:27 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4137.85-72.2-1.714859.753218.043667.63
Oberoi Realty1059.05-23.85-2.21206.0790.0538507.3
Rail Vikas Nigam145.7-5.6-3.7199.3536.430378.74
Phoenix Mills1767.25-26.0-1.452059.01186.4531564.67
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.13-0.39-1.237.022.5619403.31
26 Oct 2023, 12:17:12 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam's stock is 142.1, while the high price is 149.

26 Oct 2023, 11:57:23 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹145.4, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 145.4. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 3.9%, resulting in a net change of -5.9.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34:25 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4129.95-80.1-1.94859.753218.043584.26
Oberoi Realty1054.4-28.5-2.631206.0790.0538338.22
Rail Vikas Nigam143.65-7.65-5.06199.3536.429951.31
Phoenix Mills1765.35-27.9-1.562059.01186.4531530.73
IRB Infrastructure Developers31.8-0.72-2.2137.022.5619204.02
26 Oct 2023, 11:23:23 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 142.1 and a high of 149.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05:09 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹143.5, down -5.16% from yesterday's ₹151.3

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock has experienced a significant decline as the price dropped by 5.16% or 7.8. The stock is currently priced at 143.5. This decline in stock price indicates a negative sentiment among investors.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹144.75, down -4.33% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a decrease of 4.33% with a net change of -6.55. The current stock price is 144.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4127.05-83.0-1.974859.753218.043553.65
Oberoi Realty1065.0-17.9-1.651206.0790.0538723.64
Rail Vikas Nigam144.85-6.45-4.26199.3536.430201.52
Phoenix Mills1763.25-30.0-1.672059.01186.4531493.22
IRB Infrastructure Developers31.56-0.96-2.9537.022.5619059.08
26 Oct 2023, 10:19:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price was 142.1 and its high price was 149.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:42:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.27%
3 Months17.26%
6 Months44.3%
YTD121.47%
1 Year283.14%
26 Oct 2023, 09:42:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹143.2, down -5.35% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 143.2, with a percent change of -5.35 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value, with a significant drop of 8.1 points. Investors should be cautious about this downward trend.

26 Oct 2023, 09:12:59 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹149, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 149, which represents a percent change of -1.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.52% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:03:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹157.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,263,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 157.55.

