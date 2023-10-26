Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's 151.3

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹158.05 and closed at ₹157.55. The stock had a high of ₹162.4 and a low of ₹147.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,546.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹36.4. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,068 shares on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹151.5. There was a small percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹151.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Technology Services
|4138.5
|-71.55
|-1.7
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43674.49
|Oberoi Realty
|1069.85
|-13.05
|-1.21
|1206.0
|790.05
|38899.99
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|151.5
|0.2
|0.13
|199.35
|36.4
|31588.05
|Phoenix Mills
|1725.0
|-68.25
|-3.81
|2059.0
|1186.45
|30810.04
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.27
|-0.25
|-0.77
|37.0
|22.56
|19487.85
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of ₹142.1 and a high price of ₹152.9 on the current day.
The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is ₹38.90 and the 52 week high price is ₹199.25.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹152.2, with a percent change of 0.59% and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹146.95. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.35 in the stock price.
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹142.1 and a high of ₹149.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹146.45. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|165.97
|10 Days
|165.95
|20 Days
|167.23
|50 Days
|153.37
|100 Days
|138.43
|300 Days
|110.07
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 2.64% or ₹4, resulting in a current price of ₹147.3.
Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹142.1, while the high price reached ₹149.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹145.95. There has been a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam's stock is ₹142.1, while the high price is ₹149.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹145.4. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 3.9%, resulting in a net change of -5.9.
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹142.1 and a high of ₹149.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock has experienced a significant decline as the price dropped by 5.16% or ₹7.8. The stock is currently priced at ₹143.5. This decline in stock price indicates a negative sentiment among investors.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a decrease of 4.33% with a net change of -6.55. The current stock price is ₹144.75.
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price was ₹142.1 and its high price was ₹149.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.27%
|3 Months
|17.26%
|6 Months
|44.3%
|YTD
|121.47%
|1 Year
|283.14%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹143.2, with a percent change of -5.35 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value, with a significant drop of 8.1 points. Investors should be cautious about this downward trend.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹149, which represents a percent change of -1.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.52% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,263,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹157.55.
