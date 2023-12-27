Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 176.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 178.35 and closed at 176.85. The highest price of the day was 180.6, while the lowest was 175.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 37,228.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 639,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹178.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹176.85

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 178.55, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% or 1.7 points.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹176.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 639,013 shares and closed at a price of 176.85.

