Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹178.35 and closed at ₹176.85. The highest price of the day was ₹180.6, while the lowest was ₹175.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹37,228.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 639,013 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹178.55, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% or 1.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 639,013 shares and closed at a price of ₹176.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!