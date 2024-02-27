Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shows Positive Trading Trend Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹266.15 and closed at ₹264.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹272.65, while the low was ₹263.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,701.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹345.6 and ₹56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,851,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.