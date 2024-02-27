Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shows Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 264.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 266.15 and closed at 264.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 272.65, while the low was 263.65. The market capitalization stood at 55,701.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 345.6 and 56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,851,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹267.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹264.75

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 267.15 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹264.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,851,182 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 264.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!