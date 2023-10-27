Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 157.75, up 4.13% from yesterday's 151.5

9 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.13 %. The stock closed at 151.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was 149 and the close price was 151.3. The stock had a high of 152.9 and a low of 142.1. The market capitalization of RVNL is currently at 31,588.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 36.4. On the BSE, a total of 3,876,905 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹157.75, up 4.13% from yesterday's ₹151.5

Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 157.75, reflecting a 4.13% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 151.5. This translates to a net change of 6.25.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price today was 152.6, while the high price reached 158.55.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of 152.6 and a high price of 157.65 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.75, up 3.47% from yesterday's ₹151.5

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at 156.75 with a percent change of 3.47. This represents a net change of 5.25.

27 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.4, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.23% to reach 156.4. This represents a net change of 4.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days162.16
10 Days164.54
20 Days166.31
50 Days153.87
100 Days138.74
300 Days110.48
27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price for the day was 152.6, while the high price reached 157.65.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹155.85, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 155.85. There has been a 2.87% percent change, with a net change of 4.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹155.85, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at 155.85, with a percent change of 2.87 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.87% and the actual increase in price is 4.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 152.6, while the high price is 157.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.95, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.6% or 5.45. The current stock price is 156.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Oberoi Realty1086.315.851.481206.0790.0539498.11
Phoenix Mills1835.089.055.12059.01186.4532774.74
Rail Vikas Nigam157.25.73.76199.3536.432776.52
IRB Infrastructure Developers33.00.732.2637.022.5619928.7
KEC International630.75-6.8-1.07739.0405.216215.85
27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 152.6 and the high price is 157.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.7, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.43%, with a net change of 5.2. The current price of the stock is 156.7.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Oberoi Realty1088.017.551.641206.0790.0539559.92
Phoenix Mills1805.059.053.382059.01186.4532238.92
Rail Vikas Nigam156.34.83.17199.3536.432588.86
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.790.521.6137.022.5619801.88
KEC International629.5-8.05-1.26739.0405.216183.71
27 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹155.95, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹151.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.94% or 4.45, reaching a price of 155.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 152.6, while the high price reached 157.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 151.5, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.28%
3 Months26.18%
6 Months46.8%
YTD121.98%
1 Year284.03%
27 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹151.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.3

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at 151.5 with a net change of 0.2 and a percentage change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous closing price. RVNL is a government-owned company engaged in the construction and development of railway infrastructure in India.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹151.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 3,876,905 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 151.3.

