Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 157.75, up 4.13% from yesterday's 151.5

On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was ₹149 and the close price was ₹151.3. The stock had a high of ₹152.9 and a low of ₹142.1. The market capitalization of RVNL is currently at ₹31,588.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹36.4. On the BSE, a total of 3,876,905 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.