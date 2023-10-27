Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 157.75, up 4.13% from yesterday's 151.5

On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was ₹149 and the close price was ₹151.3. The stock had a high of ₹152.9 and a low of ₹142.1. The market capitalization of RVNL is currently at ₹31,588.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹36.4. On the BSE, a total of 3,876,905 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹157.75, reflecting a 4.13% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹151.5. This translates to a net change of ₹6.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1099.1
|28.65
|2.68
|1206.0
|790.05
|39963.52
|Phoenix Mills
|1802.5
|56.55
|3.24
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32194.26
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|157.75
|6.25
|4.13
|199.35
|36.4
|32891.19
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|33.06
|0.79
|2.45
|37.0
|22.56
|19964.93
|KEC International
|629.95
|-7.6
|-1.19
|739.0
|405.2
|16195.28
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price today was ₹152.6, while the high price reached ₹158.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1102.4
|31.95
|2.98
|1206.0
|790.05
|40083.51
|Phoenix Mills
|1818.75
|72.8
|4.17
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32484.5
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|157.15
|5.65
|3.73
|199.35
|36.4
|32766.09
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|33.23
|0.96
|2.97
|37.0
|22.56
|20067.6
|KEC International
|631.65
|-5.9
|-0.93
|739.0
|405.2
|16238.99
Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of ₹152.6 and a high price of ₹157.65 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at ₹156.75 with a percent change of 3.47. This represents a net change of 5.25.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.23% to reach ₹156.4. This represents a net change of 4.9.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|162.16
|10 Days
|164.54
|20 Days
|166.31
|50 Days
|153.87
|100 Days
|138.74
|300 Days
|110.48
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price for the day was ₹152.6, while the high price reached ₹157.65.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹155.85. There has been a 2.87% percent change, with a net change of 4.35.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at ₹155.85, with a percent change of 2.87 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.87% and the actual increase in price is ₹4.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1087.35
|16.9
|1.58
|1206.0
|790.05
|39536.29
|Phoenix Mills
|1829.05
|83.1
|4.76
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32668.47
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|155.9
|4.4
|2.9
|199.35
|36.4
|32505.46
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.95
|0.68
|2.11
|37.0
|22.56
|19898.51
|KEC International
|628.65
|-8.9
|-1.4
|739.0
|405.2
|16161.86
The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹152.6, while the high price is ₹157.65.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.6% or ₹5.45. The current stock price is ₹156.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1086.3
|15.85
|1.48
|1206.0
|790.05
|39498.11
|Phoenix Mills
|1835.0
|89.05
|5.1
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32774.74
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|157.2
|5.7
|3.76
|199.35
|36.4
|32776.52
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|33.0
|0.73
|2.26
|37.0
|22.56
|19928.7
|KEC International
|630.75
|-6.8
|-1.07
|739.0
|405.2
|16215.85
The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹152.6 and the high price is ₹157.5.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.43%, with a net change of 5.2. The current price of the stock is ₹156.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1088.0
|17.55
|1.64
|1206.0
|790.05
|39559.92
|Phoenix Mills
|1805.0
|59.05
|3.38
|2059.0
|1186.45
|32238.92
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|156.3
|4.8
|3.17
|199.35
|36.4
|32588.86
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.79
|0.52
|1.61
|37.0
|22.56
|19801.88
|KEC International
|629.5
|-8.05
|-1.26
|739.0
|405.2
|16183.71
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.94% or ₹4.45, reaching a price of ₹155.95.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹152.6, while the high price reached ₹157.5.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹151.5, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|3 Months
|26.18%
|6 Months
|46.8%
|YTD
|121.98%
|1 Year
|284.03%
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at ₹151.5 with a net change of 0.2 and a percentage change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous closing price. RVNL is a government-owned company engaged in the construction and development of railway infrastructure in India.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 3,876,905 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹151.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!