Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹179.95 and closed at ₹178.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹180.85 and a low of ₹176.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,061.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 379,477 shares on the BSE.

