Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock takes a hit on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 177.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 178.85 and closed at 177.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 178.85, while the lowest price was 176. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is 36,998.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 508,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹177.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹177.75

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently trading at 177.45, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹177.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 508,692 shares and closed at a price of 177.75.

