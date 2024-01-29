 Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil | Mint
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 302.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price TodayPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 300.35 and closed at 298.75. The stock's high for the day was 309.7, while the low was 298.55. The company has a market capitalization of 62,988.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 345.6 and a low of 56.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,834,283 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:38:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Macrotech Developers1036.55-21.2-2.01227.85355.5101856.9
Godrej Properties2411.084.453.632356.851005.767030.97
Rail Vikas Nigam297.95-4.15-1.37345.656.1562123.17
Indus Towers228.73.31.46236.0135.261633.21
L&T Technology Services5411.1527.150.55567.853223.857105.04
29 Jan 2024, 11:34:09 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 293.35 and a high of 308.75 today.

29 Jan 2024, 11:16:21 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹295.8, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹302.1

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 295.8 with a percent change of -2.09. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.09% from its previous value. The net change is -6.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:43:40 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Macrotech Developers1039.65-18.1-1.711227.85355.5101856.9
Godrej Properties2407.0580.53.462356.851005.766921.15
Rail Vikas Nigam297.0-5.1-1.69345.656.1561925.1
Indus Towers227.52.10.93236.0135.261309.82
L&T Technology Services5375.9-8.1-0.155567.853223.856733.04
29 Jan 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹297.8, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹302.1

Rail Vikas Nigam stock currently has a price of 297.8, reflecting a net change of -4.3 and a percent change of -1.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 293.35 and a high of 308.75 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07:59 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹300.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹302.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 300.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of 1.4 in the stock price.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:37:15 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.95%
3 Months78.02%
6 Months139.64%
YTD66.32%
1 Year298.88%
29 Jan 2024, 09:21:39 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹301.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹302.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 301.65. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 rupees.

29 Jan 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were a total of 1,834,283 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was 298.75.

