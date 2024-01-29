Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300.35 and closed at ₹298.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹309.7, while the low was ₹298.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹62,988.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹56.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,834,283 shares were traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Macrotech Developers
|1036.55
|-21.2
|-2.0
|1227.85
|355.5
|101856.9
|Godrej Properties
|2411.0
|84.45
|3.63
|2356.85
|1005.7
|67030.97
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|297.95
|-4.15
|-1.37
|345.6
|56.15
|62123.17
|Indus Towers
|228.7
|3.3
|1.46
|236.0
|135.2
|61633.21
|L&T Technology Services
|5411.15
|27.15
|0.5
|5567.85
|3223.8
|57105.04
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹293.35 and a high of ₹308.75 today.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹295.8, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹302.1
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹295.8 with a percent change of -2.09. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.09% from its previous value. The net change is -6.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹297.8, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹302.1
Rail Vikas Nigam stock currently has a price of ₹297.8, reflecting a net change of -4.3 and a percent change of -1.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹293.35 and a high of ₹308.75 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹300.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹302.1
The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹300.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.95%
|3 Months
|78.02%
|6 Months
|139.64%
|YTD
|66.32%
|1 Year
|298.88%
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹301.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹302.1
As of the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹301.65. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 rupees.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were a total of 1,834,283 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹298.75.
