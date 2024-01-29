Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300.35 and closed at ₹298.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹309.7, while the low was ₹298.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹62,988.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹56.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,834,283 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 1036.55 -21.2 -2.0 1227.85 355.5 101856.9 Godrej Properties 2411.0 84.45 3.63 2356.85 1005.7 67030.97 Rail Vikas Nigam 297.95 -4.15 -1.37 345.6 56.15 62123.17 Indus Towers 228.7 3.3 1.46 236.0 135.2 61633.21 L&T Technology Services 5411.15 27.15 0.5 5567.85 3223.8 57105.04

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹293.35 and a high of ₹308.75 today.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹295.8, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹302.1 The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹295.8 with a percent change of -2.09. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.09% from its previous value. The net change is -6.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹297.8, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹302.1 Rail Vikas Nigam stock currently has a price of ₹297.8, reflecting a net change of -4.3 and a percent change of -1.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹293.35 and a high of ₹308.75 on the current day.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹300.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹302.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹300.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price. Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 23.95% 3 Months 78.02% 6 Months 139.64% YTD 66.32% 1 Year 298.88%

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹301.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹302.1 As of the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹301.65. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 rupees.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were a total of 1,834,283 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹298.75.