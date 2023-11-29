Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Slumps in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price opened at ₹167.15 and closed at ₹166.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹168.65 and a low of ₹165.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,632.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 528,879 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.