Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Slumps in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price opened at ₹167.15 and closed at ₹166.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹168.65 and a low of ₹165.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,632.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 528,879 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹166.05, while the high price is ₹167.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|27.86%
|6 Months
|43.75%
|YTD
|143.37%
|1 Year
|107.37%
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were 528,879 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹166.95.
