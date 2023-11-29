Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 166.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price opened at 167.15 and closed at 166.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 168.65 and a low of 165.6. The market capitalization of the company is 34,632.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 528,879 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 166.05, while the high price is 167.30.

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹166.95

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.1 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months27.86%
6 Months43.75%
YTD143.37%
1 Year107.37%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹166.95

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.1 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decline of 0.85 in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were 528,879 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 166.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.