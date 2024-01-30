Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 302.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 306.15 and closed at 302.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 308.75 and a low of 293.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 62,331.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,828,668 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹298.95, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹302.1

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 298.95 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.04% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, meaning that it has decreased by 3.15 rupees.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months70.46%
6 Months140.98%
YTD64.72%
1 Year310.22%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹298.95, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹302.1

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 298.95. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, indicating a decrease of 3.15 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹302.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 2,828,668 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 302.1.

