Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹306.15 and closed at ₹302.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹308.75 and a low of ₹293.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹62,331.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,828,668 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.