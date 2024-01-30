Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹306.15 and closed at ₹302.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹308.75 and a low of ₹293.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹62,331.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,828,668 shares on the last trading day.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹298.95 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.04% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, meaning that it has decreased by 3.15 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|70.46%
|6 Months
|140.98%
|YTD
|64.72%
|1 Year
|310.22%
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 2,828,668 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹302.1.
