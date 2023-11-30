Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Plunges in Stock Market Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹166.3 and closed at ₹166.1 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were ₹167.45 and ₹165, respectively. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,496.66 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,032,889 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at ₹163.3 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|25.19%
|6 Months
|37.79%
|YTD
|142.27%
|1 Year
|112.12%
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹165.45, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39 percent, resulting in a decrease of 0.65 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,032,889. The closing price of the stock was ₹166.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!