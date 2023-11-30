Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Plunges in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 165.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 166.3 and closed at 166.1 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were 167.45 and 165, respectively. The market capitalization of the company is 34,496.66 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 199.35 and 56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,032,889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹163.3, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹165.45

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 163.3 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months25.19%
6 Months37.79%
YTD142.27%
1 Year112.12%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹165.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹166.1

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 165.45, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39 percent, resulting in a decrease of 0.65 rupees.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,032,889. The closing price of the stock was 166.1.

