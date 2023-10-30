Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at a price of ₹153.65 and closed at ₹151.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹158.55, while the lowest price was ₹152.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹32,891.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹36.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,885,345 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.43%
|3 Months
|35.24%
|6 Months
|46.63%
|YTD
|131.06%
|1 Year
|282.3%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.77% or ₹2.8. The current stock price is ₹154.95.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at ₹157.75, representing a 4.13% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,885,345 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹151.5.
