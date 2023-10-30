Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 157.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at a price of 153.65 and closed at 151.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 158.55, while the lowest price was 152.6. The company's market capitalization is 32,891.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 36.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,885,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.43%
3 Months35.24%
6 Months46.63%
YTD131.06%
1 Year282.3%
30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹154.95, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹157.75

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.77% or 2.8. The current stock price is 154.95.

30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹157.75, up 4.13% from yesterday's ₹151.5

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently trading at 157.75, representing a 4.13% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹151.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,885,345 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 151.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.