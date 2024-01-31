Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of ₹300.35 and closed at ₹298.95. The stock reached a high of ₹304.2 and a low of ₹288.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at ₹61,747.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,236 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹296.15, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.94% and the actual decrease in value is ₹2.8.
