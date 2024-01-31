Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 298.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of 300.35 and closed at 298.95. The stock reached a high of 304.2 and a low of 288.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at 61,747.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,236 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹296.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹298.95

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 296.15, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.94% and the actual decrease in value is 2.8.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹298.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 1,026,236 shares with a closing price of 298.95.

