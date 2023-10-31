Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees stock decline

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹159.15 and closed at ₹157.75. The stock had a high of ₹159.35 and a low of ₹153.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹32,578.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹199.35 and its 52-week low is ₹36.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 1,322,370 shares.
|1 Week
|-7.07%
|3 Months
|30.73%
|6 Months
|45.37%
|YTD
|129.08%
|1 Year
|284.62%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹156.25. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a decrease of ₹1.5.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE was 1,322,370. The closing price of the stock was ₹157.75.
