Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees stock decline

2 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 157.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 159.15 and closed at 157.75. The stock had a high of 159.35 and a low of 153.65. The company has a market capitalization of 32,578.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 199.35 and its 52-week low is 36.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 1,322,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.07%
3 Months30.73%
6 Months45.37%
YTD129.08%
1 Year284.62%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.25, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹157.75

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 156.25. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a decrease of 1.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹157.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE was 1,322,370. The closing price of the stock was 157.75.

