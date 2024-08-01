Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹614.3 and closed at ₹613.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹615.95, while the low was ₹597.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,403.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹647 and ₹121.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 646,028 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 55.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹615.95 & ₹597.75 yesterday to end at ₹601.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend