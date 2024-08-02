Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹605.45, a close price of ₹601.45, a high of ₹607.45, and a low of ₹591.05. The market capitalization was ₹124,131.67 crores. The 52-week high was ₹647, the 52-week low was ₹121.8, and the BSE volume was 437,521 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|604.6
|Support 1
|588.6
|Resistance 2
|613.8
|Support 2
|581.8
|Resistance 3
|620.6
|Support 3
|572.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 54.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹607.45 & ₹591.05 yesterday to end at ₹595.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.