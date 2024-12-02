Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 443.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 444.3 and closed slightly lower at 443.4. The stock experienced a high of 445 and a low of 434.2 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 90,875.6 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and above its 52-week low of 162.1. A total of 332,366 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.23Support 1433.18
Resistance 2447.92Support 2429.82
Resistance 3451.28Support 3424.13
02 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6023 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 332 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹443.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445 & 434.2 yesterday to end at 435.8. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.