Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 288.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's 286.25

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹288.8, slightly lower than the open price of ₹292.6. The high for the day was ₹293.55, while the low was ₹285.5. The market capitalization stands at 59683.7 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹345.6 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1228251 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹284.75 and a high of ₹291.90.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹288.75 - a 0.87% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 292.23 , 295.57 , 299.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 285.18 , 281.47 , 278.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹288.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.4 and ₹291.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|276.45
|10 Days
|267.08
|20 Days
|264.29
|50 Days
|255.34
|100 Days
|235.75
|300 Days
|191.88
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 19.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹288.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.4 and ₹291.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between ₹284.75 and ₹291.90 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹289.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.4 and ₹291.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been varying between 291.4 and 288.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 288.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 291.4.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹288.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.4 and ₹291.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 1.03% to reach ₹289.2, while its competitors like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty have seen a decrease in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|353.75
|-1.05
|-0.3
|366.5
|141.65
|95333.39
|Godrej Properties
|2495.6
|-152.95
|-5.77
|2791.2
|1279.1
|69383.03
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|289.2
|2.95
|1.03
|345.6
|110.5
|60298.78
|Phoenix Mills
|3119.95
|-33.35
|-1.06
|3266.2
|1390.95
|55725.1
|Oberoi Realty
|1476.05
|-4.3
|-0.29
|1586.15
|883.6
|53669.51
The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 10 AM is 1.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹289.3, a decrease of 1.07%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 291.9 & a low of 289.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.4
|Support 1
|288.5
|Resistance 2
|293.1
|Support 2
|287.3
|Resistance 3
|294.3
|Support 3
|285.6
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam saw a 1.05% increase in its share price, reaching ₹289.25. Among its peers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty experienced declines, while Indus Towers showed growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.13% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|358.2
|3.4
|0.96
|366.5
|141.65
|96532.64
|Godrej Properties
|2569.9
|-78.65
|-2.97
|2791.2
|1279.1
|71448.73
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|289.25
|3.0
|1.05
|345.6
|110.5
|60309.21
|Phoenix Mills
|3109.15
|-44.15
|-1.4
|3266.2
|1390.95
|55532.2
|Oberoi Realty
|1468.2
|-12.15
|-0.82
|1586.15
|883.6
|53384.08
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹290.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.4 and ₹291.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹287.90. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have surged by 166.29% to reach ₹287.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.26%
|3 Months
|-7.66%
|6 Months
|85.79%
|YTD
|57.75%
|1 Year
|166.29%
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.45
|Support 1
|283.4
|Resistance 2
|296.5
|Support 2
|280.4
|Resistance 3
|299.5
|Support 3
|275.35
The trading volume yesterday was 8.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1228 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹293.55 & ₹285.5 yesterday to end at ₹288.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
