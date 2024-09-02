Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 5.02 %. The stock closed at 579.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 583 and closed at 579.35. The stock reached a high of 614.8 and a low of 580.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 126,863.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 123.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,203,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 31.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21903 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1390 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹579.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 614.8 & 580.9 yesterday to end at 608.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

