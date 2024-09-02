Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹583 and closed at ₹579.35. The stock reached a high of ₹614.8 and a low of ₹580.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹126,863.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹647 and ₹123.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,203,850 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹416.0, 31.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹549.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1390 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹614.8 & ₹580.9 yesterday to end at ₹608.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend