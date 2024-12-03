Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 435.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 437 and closed slightly lower at 435.8. The stock reached a high of 447 and a low of 435.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 91,125.81 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 162.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 226,871 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:18:11 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at 442.00. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable rise of 164.88%, reaching 442.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 17.35%, now at 24276.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months-25.21%
6 Months8.03%
YTD140.73%
1 Year164.88%
03 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1444.35Support 1432.3
Resistance 2451.75Support 2427.65
Resistance 3456.4Support 3420.25
03 Dec 2024, 08:36:24 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 18.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:16:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5872 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹435.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 447 & 435.25 yesterday to end at 436.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

