Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹437 and closed slightly lower at ₹435.8. The stock reached a high of ₹447 and a low of ₹435.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹91,125.81 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹162.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 226,871 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at ₹442.00. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable rise of 164.88%, reaching ₹442.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 17.35%, now at 24276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|3 Months
|-25.21%
|6 Months
|8.03%
|YTD
|140.73%
|1 Year
|164.88%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.35
|Support 1
|432.3
|Resistance 2
|451.75
|Support 2
|427.65
|Resistance 3
|456.4
|Support 3
|420.25
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 18.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹447 & ₹435.25 yesterday to end at ₹436.95. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.