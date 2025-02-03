Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹414.20 and closed at ₹433.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹420 and a low of ₹401.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,309.51 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,113,935. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 2.75% higher compared to yesterday. The current price stands at ₹399.60, reflecting a decrease of 7.81%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a further decrease in value.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 408.58 and 400.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 400.23 and selling near hourly resistance 408.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|405.58
|Support 1
|400.13
|Resistance 2
|409.17
|Support 2
|398.27
|Resistance 3
|411.03
|Support 3
|394.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹420 & ₹401.80 yesterday to end at ₹404.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend