Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -6.64 %. The stock closed at 433.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 414.20 and closed at 433.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 420 and a low of 401.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 99,309.51 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,113,935. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.75% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 2.75% higher compared to yesterday. The current price stands at 399.60, reflecting a decrease of 7.81%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a further decrease in value.

03 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 408.58 and 400.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 400.23 and selling near hourly resistance 408.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1405.58Support 1400.13
Resistance 2409.17Support 2398.27
Resistance 3411.03Support 3394.68
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹433.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 420 & 401.80 yesterday to end at 404.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.