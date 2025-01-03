Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹430.95 and closed at ₹427.80, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹432.50 and a low of ₹424.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹89,259.71 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decrease from its 52-week high of ₹647, while remaining well above its 52-week low of ₹177.50. The BSE volume was 110,967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.5 & ₹424.25 yesterday to end at ₹429.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend