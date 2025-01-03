Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 427.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 430.95 and closed at 427.80, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 432.50 and a low of 424.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 89,259.71 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decrease from its 52-week high of 647, while remaining well above its 52-week low of 177.50. The BSE volume was 110,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4762 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹427.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 432.5 & 424.25 yesterday to end at 429.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.