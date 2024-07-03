Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹415.5 and closed at ₹414.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹417.1, while the low was ₹404.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹85715.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹432 and the 52-week low was ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 771089 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.1 & ₹404.2 yesterday to end at ₹414.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend