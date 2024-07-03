Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 414.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 415.5 and closed at 414.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 417.1, while the low was 404.2. The market capitalization stood at 85715.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 432 and the 52-week low was 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 771089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29323 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹414.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.1 & 404.2 yesterday to end at 414.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.