Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 10:35:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.45 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 884.50 6.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 341.70 10.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 386.90 7.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565.75 2.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.09 %. The stock closed at 381.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 385, with a high of 388 and a low of 367 before closing at 382.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 79,564.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 399.7 and 110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,920,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 404.8 & a low of 385.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.32Support 1387.67
Resistance 2415.88Support 2376.58
Resistance 3426.97Support 3368.02
03 Jun 2024, 10:13:47 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 2.99% to reach 393, following the upward trend of its counterparts like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 2.73% and 2.54% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1428.053.13.861399.0500.03142008.35
Indus Towers348.550.550.16366.5152.493932.03
Rail Vikas Nigam393.011.42.99399.7110.581941.29
Godrej Properties2899.35120.154.322925.01362.6580613.42
Oberoi Realty1885.7565.153.581863.0916.168565.87
03 Jun 2024, 09:33:53 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹397.2, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹381.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 390.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 399.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 399.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 6.92% and is currently trading at 408.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has surged by 222.25% to 408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months54.58%
6 Months131.33%
YTD110.25%
1 Year222.25%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1390.3Support 1369.8
Resistance 2399.1Support 2358.1
Resistance 3410.8Support 3349.3
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 38.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34178 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01:49 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹382.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 388 & 367 yesterday to end at 382.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue