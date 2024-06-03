Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹385, with a high of ₹388 and a low of ₹367 before closing at ₹382.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,564.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹399.7 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,920,671 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 404.8 & a low of 385.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.32
|Support 1
|387.67
|Resistance 2
|415.88
|Support 2
|376.58
|Resistance 3
|426.97
|Support 3
|368.02
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 2.99% to reach ₹393, following the upward trend of its counterparts like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 2.73% and 2.54% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1428.0
|53.1
|3.86
|1399.0
|500.03
|142008.35
|Indus Towers
|348.55
|0.55
|0.16
|366.5
|152.4
|93932.03
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|393.0
|11.4
|2.99
|399.7
|110.5
|81941.29
|Godrej Properties
|2899.35
|120.15
|4.32
|2925.0
|1362.65
|80613.42
|Oberoi Realty
|1885.75
|65.15
|3.58
|1863.0
|916.1
|68565.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹390.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹399.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹399.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 6.92% and is currently trading at ₹408.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has surged by 222.25% to ₹408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|54.58%
|6 Months
|131.33%
|YTD
|110.25%
|1 Year
|222.25%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|390.3
|Support 1
|369.8
|Resistance 2
|399.1
|Support 2
|358.1
|Resistance 3
|410.8
|Support 3
|349.3
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 38.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹388 & ₹367 yesterday to end at ₹382.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend