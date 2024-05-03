Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹284.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹288.75

37 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 288.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price TodayPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 289.2, closed at 286.25, with a high of 291.9 and a low of 284.75. The market capitalization was 60204.96 crore. The 52-week high was 345.6 and the low was 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 477754 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:06 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between 281.65 (low) and 290.5 (high) on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:52:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 456.15% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume at 3 PM is 456.15% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at 284.05, up by -1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:52:24 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹284.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹288.75

Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 284.05 - a 1.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 289.3 , 294.35 , 298.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 280.4 , 276.55 , 271.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:30:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:18:09 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹284.1, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹288.75

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 285.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 281.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58:21 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days276.45
10 Days267.08
20 Days264.29
50 Days255.34
100 Days235.75
300 Days192.22
03 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:50:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1129.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 2 PM is 1129.94% higher than yesterday. The trading price is currently at 283.35, showing a decrease of -1.87%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:35:54 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 284.15 and a trough of 281.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 283.1 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 282.25 and 281.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.55Support 1281.05
Resistance 2285.1Support 2280.1
Resistance 3286.05Support 3278.55
03 May 2024, 02:14:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 17.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:06:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹283.3, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹288.75

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 285.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 281.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45:51 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 876.68% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a significant increase in trading volume, up by 876.68% compared to yesterday, with the current price at 283.5, showing a decrease of -1.82%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:33:43 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 284.68 and 281.63 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 281.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 284.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.6Support 1283.1
Resistance 2285.25Support 2282.25
Resistance 3286.1Support 3281.6
03 May 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 282.65 and a high of 290.5 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:52:16 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 706.76% higher than yesterday

The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 12 AM has increased by 706.76% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 283.3, showing a decrease of -1.89%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:33:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 285.7 and a low of 282.65 in the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 283.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. It might be wise for traders to decrease their long positions and monitor potential support levels at 282.4 and 280.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.68Support 1281.63
Resistance 2286.72Support 2280.62
Resistance 3287.73Support 3278.58
03 May 2024, 12:25:59 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days276.45
10 Days267.08
20 Days264.29
50 Days255.34
100 Days235.75
300 Days192.22
03 May 2024, 12:16:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹285.2, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹288.75

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 285.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.18 and 292.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 292.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47:53 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 307.11% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam is 307.11% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 284, showing a decrease of -1.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward momentum, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential downtrend.

03 May 2024, 11:39:19 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 287.55 and a bottom of 284.3 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 285.82 and 284.63, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider selling their current holdings, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.0Support 1283.75
Resistance 2288.9Support 2282.4
Resistance 3290.25Support 3280.5
03 May 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹285.1, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹288.75

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 285.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 281.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has dropped by 1.13% to reach 285.5, following a similar trend among its peers including Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.24% and 0.42% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers352.65-0.25-0.07366.5141.6595036.95
Godrej Properties2527.85-4.95-0.22791.21279.170279.65
Rail Vikas Nigam285.5-3.25-1.13345.6110.559527.32
Phoenix Mills3093.55-39.55-1.263266.21390.9555253.57
Oberoi Realty1502.8-29.0-1.891586.15883.654642.14
03 May 2024, 11:00:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 18.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:49:53 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.11% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 10 AM is 2.11% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.04% to 285.75. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:33:33 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 289.75 & a low of 286.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.97Support 1285.82
Resistance 2290.93Support 2284.63
Resistance 3292.12Support 3282.67
03 May 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price dropped by 0.33% to reach 287.8, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty are declining, whereas Indus Towers and Godrej Properties are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers353.450.550.16366.5141.6595252.55
Godrej Properties2555.322.50.892791.21279.171042.82
Rail Vikas Nigam287.8-0.95-0.33345.6110.560006.88
Phoenix Mills3087.4-45.7-1.463266.21390.9555143.73
Oberoi Realty1517.2-14.6-0.951586.15883.655165.73
03 May 2024, 09:33:42 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹289.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹288.75

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 289.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.18 and 292.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 292.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20:44 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at 288.20. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have increased by 122.02% to 288.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months-6.78%
6 Months87.5%
YTD59.1%
1 Year122.02%
03 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1292.23Support 1285.18
Resistance 2295.57Support 2281.47
Resistance 3299.28Support 3278.13
03 May 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11928 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00:55 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹286.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 291.9 & 284.75 yesterday to end at 286.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

