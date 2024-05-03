Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 284.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's 288.75

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹289.2, closed at ₹286.25, with a high of ₹291.9 and a low of ₹284.75. The market capitalization was ₹60204.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹345.6 and the low was ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 477754 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between ₹281.65 (low) and ₹290.5 (high) on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume at 3 PM is 456.15% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at ₹284.05, up by -1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹284.05 - a 1.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 289.3 , 294.35 , 298.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 280.4 , 276.55 , 271.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|276.45
|10 Days
|267.08
|20 Days
|264.29
|50 Days
|255.34
|100 Days
|235.75
|300 Days
|192.22
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 2 PM is 1129.94% higher than yesterday. The trading price is currently at ₹283.35, showing a decrease of -1.87%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 284.15 and a trough of 281.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 283.1 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 282.25 and 281.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.55
|Support 1
|281.05
|Resistance 2
|285.1
|Support 2
|280.1
|Resistance 3
|286.05
|Support 3
|278.55
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 17.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a significant increase in trading volume, up by 876.68% compared to yesterday, with the current price at ₹283.5, showing a decrease of -1.82%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 284.68 and 281.63 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 281.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 284.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.6
|Support 1
|283.1
|Resistance 2
|285.25
|Support 2
|282.25
|Resistance 3
|286.1
|Support 3
|281.6
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹282.65 and a high of ₹290.5 on the current day.
The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 12 AM has increased by 706.76% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹283.3, showing a decrease of -1.89%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 285.7 and a low of 282.65 in the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 283.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. It might be wise for traders to decrease their long positions and monitor potential support levels at 282.4 and 280.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.68
|Support 1
|281.63
|Resistance 2
|286.72
|Support 2
|280.62
|Resistance 3
|287.73
|Support 3
|278.58
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|276.45
|10 Days
|267.08
|20 Days
|264.29
|50 Days
|255.34
|100 Days
|235.75
|300 Days
|192.22
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹285.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹285.18 and ₹292.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹285.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 292.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam is 307.11% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹284, showing a decrease of -1.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward momentum, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential downtrend.
Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 287.55 and a bottom of 284.3 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 285.82 and 284.63, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider selling their current holdings, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.0
|Support 1
|283.75
|Resistance 2
|288.9
|Support 2
|282.4
|Resistance 3
|290.25
|Support 3
|280.5
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has dropped by 1.13% to reach ₹285.5, following a similar trend among its peers including Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.24% and 0.42% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|352.65
|-0.25
|-0.07
|366.5
|141.65
|95036.95
|Godrej Properties
|2527.85
|-4.95
|-0.2
|2791.2
|1279.1
|70279.65
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|285.5
|-3.25
|-1.13
|345.6
|110.5
|59527.32
|Phoenix Mills
|3093.55
|-39.55
|-1.26
|3266.2
|1390.95
|55253.57
|Oberoi Realty
|1502.8
|-29.0
|-1.89
|1586.15
|883.6
|54642.14
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 10 AM is 2.11% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.04% to ₹285.75. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 289.75 & a low of 286.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.97
|Support 1
|285.82
|Resistance 2
|290.93
|Support 2
|284.63
|Resistance 3
|292.12
|Support 3
|282.67
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price dropped by 0.33% to reach ₹287.8, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty are declining, whereas Indus Towers and Godrej Properties are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|353.45
|0.55
|0.16
|366.5
|141.65
|95252.55
|Godrej Properties
|2555.3
|22.5
|0.89
|2791.2
|1279.1
|71042.82
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|287.8
|-0.95
|-0.33
|345.6
|110.5
|60006.88
|Phoenix Mills
|3087.4
|-45.7
|-1.46
|3266.2
|1390.95
|55143.73
|Oberoi Realty
|1517.2
|-14.6
|-0.95
|1586.15
|883.6
|55165.73
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹289.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹285.18 and ₹292.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹285.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 292.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at ₹288.20. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have increased by 122.02% to ₹288.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|-6.78%
|6 Months
|87.5%
|YTD
|59.1%
|1 Year
|122.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.23
|Support 1
|285.18
|Resistance 2
|295.57
|Support 2
|281.47
|Resistance 3
|299.28
|Support 3
|278.13
The trading volume yesterday was 19.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹291.9 & ₹284.75 yesterday to end at ₹286.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
