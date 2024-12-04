Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹439.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹436.95. The stock reached a high of ₹444.25 and a low of ₹436.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹91,271.76 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 361,392 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹444.25 & ₹436.5 yesterday to end at ₹437.6. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.