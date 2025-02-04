Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -6.04 %. The stock closed at 433.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 414.20 and closed at 433.45, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 420 and a low of 398 during the day. With a market capitalization of 99,309.51 crore, the company's performance reflects significant investor interest, as evidenced by a trading volume of 1,828,676 shares. The stock's 52-week range indicates a high of 647 and a low of 213.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.47Support 1396.57
Resistance 2430.13Support 2386.33
Resistance 3440.37Support 3374.67
04 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 12.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
04 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10739 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 125.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1828 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹433.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 420 & 398 yesterday to end at 407.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

