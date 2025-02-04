Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹414.20 and closed at ₹433.45, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹420 and a low of ₹398 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,309.51 crore, the company's performance reflects significant investor interest, as evidenced by a trading volume of 1,828,676 shares. The stock's 52-week range indicates a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.47
|Support 1
|396.57
|Resistance 2
|430.13
|Support 2
|386.33
|Resistance 3
|440.37
|Support 3
|374.67
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 12.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 125.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1828 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹420 & ₹398 yesterday to end at ₹407.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend